Dhar's Bhojshala Hearing: Hindu Side Seeks 24-hour Worship Rights | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hearing on the religious nature of Dhar Bhojshala continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with the Hindu side presenting detailed arguments and seeking permission for round-the-clock worship.

Representing the Hindu Front for Justice, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that historical and archaeological evidence establishes Bhojshala as a Saraswati temple. He cited the 1902 survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), stating that findings from over a century ago, along with revenue records, identify the site as a temple where Sanskrit education was imparted.

Jain further referred to a recent 98-day survey conducted under court orders, claiming that it revealed Hindu religious symbols such as images of Lord Ganesha, Brahma, Narasimha, and a trishul on walls and pillars. He argued that such symbols are not typically found in mosques and suggested that parts of the mosque were constructed using stones from the original temple.

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He also cited carbon dating and architectural analysis to assert that the structure predates the mosque. Concluding his arguments, Jain urged the court to amend the 2003 order and grant devotees the right to offer prayers 24 hours a day.

The court will now hear arguments from petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari s side in the next hearing scheduled for Friday.