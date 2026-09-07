Dharnath Baba Ka Chhabina Procession Draws Grand Welcome, Leaders Join Aarti In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

With a pic ( 7 Sept – Dhar – photo 1) PHOTO MUST

With a pic ( 7 Sept – Dhar – photo 2) PHOTO MUST

Tradition alive: Dharnath Baba Ka Chhabina tours city

Leaders across party

lines join 'aarti'

FP News Service

DHAR

The grand 'Dharnath Baba Ka Chhabina' was taken out on a city tour amid a traditional welcome and flower showers on Monday.

At 2 pm, Shaila Raje Pawar, the present queen of the Pawar dynasty, along with her family, performed 'aarti'.

At 4 pm, minister in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Union minister Vikram Verma, MLA Neena Verma, district Congress president Swatantra Joshi and collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena performed the second 'aarti'.

The procession then proceeded to Nagar Bhawan, where a guard of honour was given. Passing through the main roads of the city, the image reached Dhareshwar, where the procession concluded after 'aarti'.

Congress and BJP leaders participated in the procession, while several women and men walked ahead of the image, sweeping the route. Collector Meena toured the city to take stock of arrangements.

As per tradition, members of the Majhi community carried the idol throughout the procession. The 'Chhabina' received a grand welcome at several places, with residents showering flowers along the route.

Several tableaux also accompanied the procession. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Union minister Vikram Verma, MLA Neena Verma and other BJP leaders participated in the 'aarti' and celebrations.

Bank staff trained in CBS security

A one-day workshop on embezzlement, fraud prevention, banking rules and Core Banking Solution (CBS) security was organised at District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Dhar, under NABARD's SOFTCOB policy.

Apex Bank Training College principal PS Tiwari, NABARD district development manager Saudamini Mainkar, faculty members Kamal Makashre and Himanshu Khande and accountant Prakash Shakyavar attended. Bank chief executive officer KK Raikwar welcomed them.

Mainkar discussed regulatory and legal action in fraud cases, cyber security and internet banking fraud.

Tiwari trained officers on fraud prevention, identity theft, legal action under the Cooperative Act, KYC, ALM, PLM and monitoring of branch employees.

Makashre explained early signs and causes of fraud and preventive measures, while Khande discussed CBS reports that can help detect irregularities at an early stage.

Sonia Lad, Saurav Samkariya, Sureshchandra Patidar, Vikas Lad, Ankit Parmar and other employees attended the workshop.