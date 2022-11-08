e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDhar: Week-long MP Foundation Day event concludes at Govt PG College

Dhar: Week-long MP Foundation Day event concludes at Govt PG College

The programme was inaugurated by chief guests garlanding and lighting the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati followed by a prayer song to seek divine blessings

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long celebration of MP Foundation Day from 1 to 7 November concluded here at the auditorium of Govt PG College, Dhar with a plethora of activities.

On this occasion, the management awarded the talented students, sportspersons, officials, employees and NGOs with certificates who showcased their skills in week-long activities. 

The programme was inaugurated by chief guests garlanding and lighting the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati followed by a prayer song to seek divine blessings. Students of Bhoj Girls School, Brahmakundi School, Excellence School, and Residential School gave dance performances signifying the richness and cultural wealth of Madhya Pradesh. 

While addressing the event, MLA Verma told that constant efforts are being made for approval of Agriculture College in Dhar to provide employment opportunities for young graduates and entrepreneurs. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned in providing employment opportunities to young students.

Rajesh Agarwal, MLA Neena Verma, municipal vice-president Kalicharan Sonwania, district panchayat CEO KL Meena and residents were present. The live telecast of the CM event was also witnessed live at the event.

Read Also
Dhar: Football tourney held under State Foundation Week
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: Week-long MP Foundation Day event concludes at Govt PG College

Dhar: Week-long MP Foundation Day event concludes at Govt PG College

Alot: Man hit by motorcycle while walking to Nageshwar Tirth, dies

Alot: Man hit by motorcycle while walking to Nageshwar Tirth, dies

Agar: Three booked for rape and blackmail

Agar: Three booked for rape and blackmail

Sendhwa: 3 teachers suspended, show-cause to 7 others

Sendhwa: 3 teachers suspended, show-cause to 7 others

MP: Rotary Indore Professionals aims to connect with traditional values

MP: Rotary Indore Professionals aims to connect with traditional values