Dhar: Week-long MP Foundation Day event concludes at Govt PG College

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long celebration of MP Foundation Day from 1 to 7 November concluded here at the auditorium of Govt PG College, Dhar with a plethora of activities.

On this occasion, the management awarded the talented students, sportspersons, officials, employees and NGOs with certificates who showcased their skills in week-long activities.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guests garlanding and lighting the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati followed by a prayer song to seek divine blessings. Students of Bhoj Girls School, Brahmakundi School, Excellence School, and Residential School gave dance performances signifying the richness and cultural wealth of Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the event, MLA Verma told that constant efforts are being made for approval of Agriculture College in Dhar to provide employment opportunities for young graduates and entrepreneurs. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned in providing employment opportunities to young students.

Rajesh Agarwal, MLA Neena Verma, municipal vice-president Kalicharan Sonwania, district panchayat CEO KL Meena and residents were present. The live telecast of the CM event was also witnessed live at the event.

