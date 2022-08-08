Dhar: Vijay Singh chairs Akhil Vaishwik Kshatriya Mahasabha meet

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Vaishwik Kshatriya Mahasabha is active in raising issues concerning the upliftment of society and betterment of women and children and plays a very crucial role for the betterment of society.

A special meeting of Kshatriya Mahasabha was held here at Keval Shree hotel located in Dhar. The meeting commenced with chief guests lighting lamps and garlanding Lord Ram’s portrait.

The meeting was chaired by Vijay Bahadur Singh Thakur (Nanhe Singh), National General Secretary of the organisation. During the meeting, a proposal was passed to work collectively to expand the organisation in Madhya Pradesh and to connect students of economically weaker families of the society with mainstream education.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to celebrate “Azadi Utsav” in line with the nation-wide ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of glorious Indian Independence and distribute “Tricolor” as the country is celebrating the festival of independence.

National organisation minister Anand Singh, national youth organisation minister Anmol Singh, state working president (UP) Pawan Singh, state organisation minister Alok Kumar Singh, mandal senior vice president Ishwar Chandra Singh, divisional president (Rewa) Rajeev Singh were prominently present. Besides, Kamal Singh Thakur, Shailendra Singh, Advocate Satish Thakur hailing from Dhar also marked their presence.

