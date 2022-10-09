Dhar: Two rooms of CM Rise School gutted in fire

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at CM Rise School in Bagh village of Dhar district. During the preliminary investigation, a short circuit seemed to be the prime cause of fire. The incident happened around 4.45 am on Sunday.

Two rooms of the school's office were gutted in the incident. Due to which computers, printers, furniture, sofas, LCD etc. kept in the rooms were burnt to ashes.

Efforts were made by the school authorities to douse the fire by pouring water. Later the fire was completely brought under control by the fire brigade. The damage has been estimated to be around Rs three lakh.

Block education officer Virbhan Mandloi said that the school's watchman, Sohan, suddenly noticed smoke coming out of the school's office room at 4.45 am. Sohan informed the officials. By the time they reached the school, the fire had completely engulfed both the rooms of the office.

The school has given an application to the police regarding the incident. The officials of the department have been informed about the accident.