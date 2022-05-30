Dhar: Twinkle Jain secures AIR 138 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): We have often heard that hard work, patience, and perseverance is the key to success. With a strong belief in oneself, one can shift mountains and Twinkle Jain of Dhar seems to picture it to reality.

Twinkle Jain, 26, a girl from Dhar town of Madhya Pradesh has secured all India 138th rank in the UPSC Civil services exam 2021.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services based on their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.

Daughter of Deepak Jain, an electric equipment trader, and Seema Jain, completed her schooling from Dhar and later completed B.Com (honors) from Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya (DAVV). During the course, she also prepared for Chartered Accountant and also cleared his two papers.

In the meantime, she decided to join the Indian Administrative Service and for the last three years, she worked continuously in preparation and finally made it to the toppers list.

Talking to Free Press, Twinkle who aimed to join the administrative service and has consistently strived for the same says that along with working hard, there is a need for proper planning and determination for studies and exams. Only then does success come.

Twinkle said that from the very beginning she was trying to enter the administrative service and for the same, she worked hard for many hours daily.

Describing the sources of her success, she said that the most important thing is to believe in yourself. As long as you believe in your studies and yourself, you will get success. Hard work is a very important fact. Everyone has to work hard, but time management is also very important. Also, there is a need to make plans for both studies and exams. Only then could success be achieved, added she.

Twinkle said that throughout her career, her parents gave guidance and support. Along with this, the teachers constantly encouraged her.

Twinkle specially mentioned IAS Sudhir Kocchar for his support throughout her preparations. During her personnel interview, she said that an expert panelist asked her about tourism scope in Dhar and what it was low, she replied that considering the lack of railway connectivity and absence of an airport in Dhar, tourism is less. So if tourists are brought by minibusses in Dhar, then Mandu and Bagh in Dhar can get its benefit.

Both her parents Deepak Jain and Seema Jain eagerly waited for her results and as soon as UPSC announced the results, the entire family lifted in joy. They had no words to express their happiness. Expressing their happiness over their daughter’s feat, they said that they are well confident about her success and they are proud of her.