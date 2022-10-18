Dhar: Tribals call off Diwali celebrations amid lumpy virus scare

KUKSHI (DHAR): At a time when the whole nation is gearing up to celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights-Diwali’ with zeal and enthusiasm, the tribals of Kukshi village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh have collectively decided to call off Diwali celebrations amid ongoing lumpy virus disease among bovines.

Giving information, local tribal Arjun Baghel told that the decision to abstain from celebrating Diwaliwas taken during a local-level meeting held on Sunday. According to religious belief, cow and their calves are worshipped on Bach Baras (the start of Diwali) whereas cows and bullocks are worshipped on Govardhan Puja which is celebrated at the end of Diwali. Residents have collectively decided not to celebrate Diwali this year after the outbreak of the viral disease that causes prolonged illness in cattle and buffaloes which has impacted the work culture of farmers and people engaged in associated fields.

During the meeting, Keshar Singh Patel from Mogra village, Vikram Patel from Bhimpura, Mukam Singh Patel from Kherli and Jagat Singh Patel from Ali collectively decided to abstain from the celebrations after a discussion with residents.

