Dhar: Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat receives grand welcome

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Indian men’s badminton team won their maiden Thomas Cup title by defeating the 14-time winner and 2021 champions Indonesia, recently, with a dominant 3-0 win in the final.

Local lad, Priyanshu Rajawat who was also part of the men’s team was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in his hometown. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a reward of Rs 10 lakhs from the state government fund.

For India, this was an incredible feat as the country had never reached the finals of the world’s most prestigious event before.

World Championships medalist Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth delivered the most and stunned Indonesia with a dominant show.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:45 PM IST