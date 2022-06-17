Dhar: Teachers forced to travel faraway for polls' training

Representation Pic |

FP News Service

Badnawar

Despite shortage of teachers in the government schools, a sizable portion of teachers have been missing from classes as they have been asked to attend training sessions for Booth level officers (BLO) for the upcoming local body polls.

In addition to that, these teachers and other governmental officers have been forced to travel faraway places around 200 kilometre away from native places to attend BLO training sessions at respective block levels.

This is not the first time that the education system in these schools is suffering due to elections. Every time election approaches, teachers of government schools are deputed to election duties, thus leaving the education system in jeopardy which adds on to the suffering of students.

Teachers have been asked to attend a training session for Booth level officer (BLO) around 200 kilometre away from their native Tehsil ahead of forthcoming panchayat elections. The election related work would take more than 20 days to complete, giving a double blow to government-run-schools.

Scores of government employees engaged in election duties will be deprived of casting their votes during the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls. As process of their voting is very complicated and due to which, they were not able to vote in these elections.