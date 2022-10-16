Dhar: Teacher gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor student

DHAR: Special Judge, Sardarpur sentenced a school teacher to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl student in 2015. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also slapped on him.

Radhakrishnan Malviya on Friday convicted Narvesh Damor for the crime that took place in Ralamandal village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district 2015, special public prosecutor BS Bilwal said. As per the case details, the victim’s father complained to Amjhera Police Station on November 3, 2015, about his 15-year-old daughter who had gone missing while on her way to school on November 2, 2015.

She was a Class 11 student at a school in Ralamandal.

Upon interrogation, the school director revealed that the student missed classes on the same day that the school teacher named Narvesh Damor also went missing.

The complainant suspected that teacher might have fled along with the girl on the pretext of marriage. A case under relevant sections was registered against the suspect teacher. The accused was found guilty of charges under Section 363,366(a) and 376, 376(2) (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A special court heard the case.

