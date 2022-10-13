Dhar: Eligible people not getting ration should submit applications immediately

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): State minister of Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Bisahulal Singh addressed a camp organised under the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan at Jogdadi village under Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district here on Thursday.

State minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ramkhelawan Patel was also present in the camp. In the camp, Singh said that if any eligible person does not get ration, then they should submit the application in this camp immediately.

Singh added that CM Rise Schools are being opened in every block in the district in which children will get better education. Provide good education to your children. So that they can move forward in life.

Minister said we all should be aware about the schemes of the government, so that we can take advantage of it. Through these camps, all of you will be able to get information about the schemes.

The officers of the Janpad Panchayat should go to the villages of the area and take information from the people about getting the benefits of ration, gas, housing, water and get the applications of those who are not getting it. All the eligible beneficiaries who come to the camp must make their Ayushman card so that they can get their free treatment if needed. State Minister Patel also addressed the camp.

Municipal Council president Mukam Singh Kirade, former minister Ranjana Baghel, district panchayat CEO KL Meena and other public representatives along with the villagers were present in the camp.