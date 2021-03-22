Dhar: Strictness impacts none in Sardarpur as people flout Covid norms

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The rising Covid cases are a matter of concern everywhere but strictness of district administration is bearing no results as Covid norms are being flouted everywhere in Sardarpur. No social distancing is maintained at shops and markets where people can be seen moving without masks.
At present, there are more than 21 active corona cases in Sardarpur but people have thrown caution to the winds. The Bhagoriya festival has commenced from March 22 and the crowds thronging the fairs raise risk of pandemic spread.
A local resident said there is no one to check crowds in the market and shops, though SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh said administration has taken steps to make people aware to take necessary precautions.
The district administration organised a public awareness rally on March 13. “And it thinks that its responsibility is over. Bhagoriya may lead to fatal results, if the administration doesn’t find ways to regulate crowd,” he added.
As per reports, community health centres have no Rapid Antigen Kits. Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits are being used for testing and samples are being sent to Indore causing delay in confirming positive cases. Consequently, the correct figure of positive cases is not known and the health department is also not giving proper information.
When contacted, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sheela Mujalda said she will be able to provide correct information about Covid cases after reaching district hospital. Nodal Officer Dr Pukhraj Panwar facts can be known from BMO alone.
