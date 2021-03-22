Dhar: Strictness impacts none in Sardarpur as people flout Covid norms

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The rising Covid cases are a matter of concern everywhere but strictness of district administration is bearing no results as Covid norms are being flouted everywhere in Sardarpur. No social distancing is maintained at shops and markets where people can be seen moving without masks.

At present, there are more than 21 active corona cases in Sardarpur but people have thrown caution to the winds. The Bhagoriya festival has commenced from March 22 and the crowds thronging the fairs raise risk of pandemic spread.

A local resident said there is no one to check crowds in the market and shops, though SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh said administration has taken steps to make people aware to take necessary precautions.