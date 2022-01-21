Dhar: Stray dogs kill 3-year-old girl

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Padlia village in Dhar district on Friday.

Police said girl has been identified as Nandini. She was rushed to the District Hospital on a motorcycle, where she succumbed to her injuries, in-charge of the police post B R Pal said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the toddler was playing at a farm in the village, around seven kilometre from the district headquarters, a police official said.

"The girl was playing with other children when a pack of stray dogs attacked her. On hearing her screams, her parents, who were working nearby, rushed to scene. But by the time they managed to shoo away the dogs, the child was critically injured," he said.

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra telephoned Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain to discuss the tragic incident.

Collector said that a financial aid of Rs 10,000 was given to the family members of the girl. An additional Rs 15,000 has been approved on Friday.

A funeral assistance of Rs 5,000 has also been provided to the kin. Chief municipal officers of the district have been instructed to take action as per the rules to ward off such incidents.

SHRC serves notices on CS, collector

State Human Rights Commission took cognisance into the matter. Commission issued notices and sought reply from the state chief secretary and Dhar district collector within next three week.

Recent incidents

2 children injured in Khetia

Small Khetia village of Barwani district reported two back to back stray dog attack incidents on January 5 in which a five-year-old and a three-year-old child was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them. Family members of both the children and other villagers complained of increasing number of stray dogs in the village.

4-year-old girl survives canine attack

In Bhopal, a four-year-old girl was chased, pulled to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs. The stray dogs left the girl only after they were chased away by a passerby. The child has been hospitalised with severe injuries. The girl, a daughter of a labourer, was playing outside her house when she was attacked by the pack.

