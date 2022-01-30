Dhar St Teresa Land Scam: Will DNA test help police solve caste trap?

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, new revelations are coming to the fore in an infamous multi-crore St Teresa Land Scam in Dhar district.

In the latest revelations, the caste and religion mentioned by key conspirator Sudhir Das in official documents have become a matter of discussion.

According to information, while Sudhir Das's father, Dr Ratnakar Das has called himself a salaried servant in the court, the former has claimed that the land in the centre of the scam is his ancestral property.

Sudhir Das and Ankit Vadera have made this claim on an affidavit in a writ petition filed before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In such a situation, the question arises that when the father has been telling that he is not the owner of the land, then why is the son claiming the same property as ancestral property?

Police investigation has found that accused Sudhir Das's family is from the Gond tribe. Dr Ratnakar Das had shifted to Dhar from Bilaspur in 1972 and accused Sudhir Das was born in Dhar the same year.

Before this, the Das family had nothing to do with Dhar. In such a situation, the submission of accused Sudhir Das in the High Court that the land in Dhar has been with his ancestors since the end of the nineteenth century makes the matter more complicated.

Similarly, Sudhir Das declares his caste as ëChristianí in many places, whereas Christianity is religion and not caste. More surprising is that the responsible officials mentioned his caste as ëChristianí in many documents.

Was hiding caste also part of the conspiracy? Apart from this, many relatives of the accused claim that they belong to Scheduled Tribes. This may be the first land scam case in which police will take the help of a DNA test to solve the caste trap.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh from February 4

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:32 PM IST