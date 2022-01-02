Dhar: Son of accused woman seeks help to nab key accused, kin in Rs 250 crore St Teresa land scam

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vaibhav Jain, son of 70-year-old Sarita Jain, who is in jail in connection with Rs 250 crore St Teresa land scam in Dhar has appealed to the people and media to help him to catch Sudhir Jain and his family.

Vaibhav said that his mother is not getting bail because Sudhir Jain, the key conspirator in the scam is still out of the policeís net.

A total of 15 people, including Sarita Jain are in jail, while 12 accused are still out of police reach.

Police is conducting raids to arrest them. A reward of Rs 20,000 has also been announced on Sudhir Jain while a reward of Rs 10,000 has been declared on others.

Beside, reward police have also printed flexes and posters depicting pictures of all the absconding accused. It has been about 32 days since the scam came to fore.

Police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said that the police are continuously conducting raids.

