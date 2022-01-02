e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Watch video: Stray dogs maul 4-year-old girl in Bhopal

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident reported in Bagh Sewania locality of the city on Saturday evening, a group of stray dogs mauled a 4-year-old girl.

The girl has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, sources said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The video shows that the girl is being chased by a group of stray dogs. They pulled her to the ground and bit her.

A passerby who saw the incident pelted the dogs with stones and rescued the girl.

According to reports, the girl, a daughter of a labourer working at a construction site, was playing outside her house when five stray dogs attacked her.

This is not the first such incident that occurred in the city. The stray dogs have become a terror in the city but the municipal corporation swung into action only after such incidents took place.

The stray dogs had mauled a seven-year-old girl in Koh-e-Fiza, last year.

In 2019, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in old city areas.

