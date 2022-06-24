Dhar: Show cause notice to government teacher

Representative Pic |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The assistant commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, Dhar has issued a show-cause notice to a government teacher of Utawad village. Teacher Sitaram Davar has allegedly misled the administration and has got two government residences allotted in his wife's name.

He was ordered to be present at the Assistant Commissioner's office on Friday with a copy of the order issued for the allotment of the government houses to submit the notice's reply. According to the issued notice, his actions violate the MP Civil Services Conduct ( Control and Appeal) Rule 3, 1965.

Notably, Sitaram has also been accused of physically assaulting a woman in an argument over a farm yard at Utawad. Later, the women lodged an FIR against him at Dharmapuri police station. In this, she stated that she was molested and physically assaulted by Davar. A case under several sections has been registered against him.