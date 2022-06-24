Dhar: Excise officer suspended for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant district excise officer has been recently suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a Dalit man in Dharampuri town of Dhar district.

Based on details, the victim identified as Gajanand Ghedhariya, (Bhil), a resident of Bhandakhoh village in the Dharampuri area was taking bath in the Karam River when a team of excise officers apprehended him on grounds of selling illicit liquor on June 20. According to the victim, he was brutally thrashed in custody by assistant district excise officer RS Rai who also demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 in return for his release. Rai threatened to implicate him in a false case if he was not paid the bribe. The victim was released after he paid the money in instalments of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000.

Taking note of a viral video about the incident, Indore Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma issued an order for immediate suspension of the officer under Rule 9(1) of the MP Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966 and ordered strict departmental action against him.

