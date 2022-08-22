Dhar: Sex racket busted, operator booked by police

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police busted a sex racket being operated in a rented house located at Deendayalpuram Colony of Dhar city. Police in-charge Sameer Patidar said that two women and the same number of clients were found in an objectionable position when they reached to raid the building.

After that, they nabbed all of them along with the main operator of the prostitution racket, Dinu Parmar. For interrogation, the cops had taken special permission from court for accused Dinu’s remand.

During the process, he stated that two months ago, he had rented the said house at a cost of Rs 3,500 per month and was operating the racket for one-and-a-half months. Initially, he had bought one girl from Indore who was forced into prostitution for fifteen days. Later, he started earning well by immoral activities and wanted to establish it on a large scale. Hence, he bought two women at his place.

One of the women accused said that she had borrowed Rs 50k from a woman named Pal Madam, a resident of Ghatabillod. In order to pay the amount back to her, she engaged herself in such activities. Also, she was introduced to Dinu by the same woman. The family members of the accused women were also called at the police station.

The police are also investigating the owner who rented the house to Dinu. After clarifying the name and address of the landlord from the municipal council, police will carry out further probe. Notably, Dinu had rented the house as Rajesh.

