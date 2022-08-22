e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Lord Dharnath procession taken out in city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession of Lord Dharnath was taken out in the city on the occasion of Shravan month last Monday. The rally organised by Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal was enthusiastically joined by a large number of devotees.

Before the procession, MLA Neena Verma, former Union minister Vikram Verma, state Congress secretary Kuldeep Singh, collector Dr Pankaj and others gathered at Shri Dhareshwar Mahadev temple to perform Maha Aarti. Along with this, a traditional "guard of honour" to the lord was also delivered by the administrative officials.

Later, 30 tableaus including "Akahara '' were taken out from the city under the guidance of police officials. Notably, the procession of lord Shiva was organised after about three years. Hence, special pomp was observed among the devotees including women and children.

After criss-crossing the city, the rally was brought back to the temple where citizens worshipped the Lord. In the end, prasad was distributed among the devotees.

