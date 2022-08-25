Dhar: Seepage continues unabated in Khedi dam

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The seepage of water from Khedi Ukala dam in Tirla development block of Dhar district is still continuing, posing a threat to more than 10,000 villagers residing in eight villages downstream of the dam.

Free Press on August 20 raised the issue of seepage from Khedi Ukala dam prominently and how it has become a new headache for the administration here.

Though administrative officials are saying that the seepage in the Khedi Dam is not that serious and can be repaired but continued seepage from the dam does pose a threat to the people.

Nearly four day after the matter came to the fore, Free Press team once again visited the place to take stock of the situation and found that the seepage is still there, though the concerned official had attempted to hide the seepage by putting boulders there.

According to information, the dam was built at a cost of Rs nine crore. The tender for the dam was issued in 2017 and was awarded to an Indore-based company and was completed in 2019.

KL Ninama, executive engineer, Water Resources Department, Dhar claimed that there is not much leakage of water from Khedi Dam. The normal seepage from the soil is the same. There is no danger of the dam bursting.

When contacted the sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Mayank Singh said that the seepage was closed the last time and will be done this time too.

Meanwhile, attempts to contact the former cabinet minister and local Congress MLA Umang Singhar to get his version on the entire issue failed after repeated attempts as he did not pick up the phone.