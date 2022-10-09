Dhar: Sanatan Dharma is the soul of cultural nationlism

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the third and last day of BJPís office bearersí training camp, former state cabinet minister and Maharashtra state joint in-charge Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya addressed the session on the subject of ëCultural Nationalism'.

In his address, Pawaiya said that the 'Sanatan' is the soul of cultural nationalism. We all must have a clear conception of India's cultural nationalism. Unity in diversity, receptivity, nature worship and festive righteousness are some of the things that define India's cultural nationalism. The life force of India lies in its Sanatan Dharma. As long as there is Sanatan Dharma, this country will remain, he said.

Addressing the session, Pawaiya said that when we say nationalism, it should not be seen through the glass of politics. Our integral humanism philosophy reveals the spirit of cultural nationalism.

He said that the soul of Indian culture is in its Sanatan Dharma, it was known to our enemies. So when the Mughals came, they attacked our religious places the most. Somnath Temple was damaged.

Pawaiya said that it is the strength of Indian culture that the Mughals took God out of our temples, but no one could take out God from our minds and soul. This is the reason that today the dream of building a grand temple in Ayodhya is coming true.

He said that India is the first nation where its residents have considered their land as the mother. Those who consider India as just a piece of land cannot lay down their lives for it. On the contrary, those who consider it a motherland can do so, the best example of them is Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who sacrificed his life in the land of Kashmir.

Quoting many examples, Pawaiya said that India has become self-reliant and strong today. Indian culture is echoed all over the world. The world is adopting the culture of India. Therefore, today it is necessary that we remove the signs of our defeat and increase its value by taking pride in our values.