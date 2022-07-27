Dhar: Rudra-Abhishek mahotsav organised at Dhareshwar Mahadev temple

DHAR (Madhya Pradesh): Shravan month is considered to be the most auspicious month. Lord Shiva is worshipped during this month. To commemorate these auspicious days and to reconnect the soul with the Divine, a three day long 'Rudra-Abhishek Mahotsav' was organised here at Dhareshwar temple in Dhar from July 24 to 26.

Giving information, priest Shyam Sunder Dubey told that Rudra Abhishek is a ritual performed to adore the Lord by offering flowers and other puja material and chanting holy mantras. This is one of the most powerful forms of worship and is believed to bless devotees with prosperity and peace and it removes sins of previous birth. Special preparations were made in view of the three-day-long Rudra-Abhishek of Lord Nag Devta (consecration ceremony). Devotees donated specially designed silver Nanda Lamp and Panchratna Arti and also offered a silver crown to Lord Bal Hanuman in the temple. On the first day, priests performed Maha-abhishek and chanted Sunderkand in the evening. On Monday, Rudrabhishek was performed by chanting holy mantras. On the concluding day, a holy consecration ceremony of Lord Nag Devta was held. A special 'aarti' was conducted in the evening to celebrate the festival.