Dhar: Rs 54.58-cr bill of 2.08 lakh people waived-off in district

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity production is expensive, so we must use it only when needed. We must stop its wastage, said senior BJP leader and Dhar MLA Neena Verma while addressing the Samadhan Yojana programme here on Thursday.

Appealing to the people to use solar energy, Verma said, We should also use solar energy. The government is also giving subsidies on its use, she added. It is the best source of low-cost energy. Let us go to solar electricity, if one can't afford it by himself then one should involve living near you in this project, Verma added.

Former MP Savitri Thakur, former MLA Karan Singh Pawar, officers employees and beneficiaries were present in the programme.

The programme was inaugurated by the guests lighting the lamp. The state-level programme in which CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated was seen on an LED. In the end, certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Electricity Bills Relief Scheme 2022.

Under this scheme, electricity bills amounting to Rs 54,58,72,098 of 2,08,865 people of the district were waived. Out of this, about Rs 3,16,51,387 have been adjusted in the coming bills against the bills already filled by 24,302 people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:33 PM IST