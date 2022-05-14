Dhar: Residents attack on police team

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team that had come here to investigate the report about a missing woman was attacked in Kharbari village under Tirla police station limits on Saturday morning. Three policemen were injured in the attack.

The attackers even let loose wild dogs at the police party.

As soon as police got information about the attack additional SP Devendra Patidar along with an additional police force from nearby police stations reached the spot and arrested the accused.

According to the information, Sangeeta, daughter of Gulab, resident of village Chikalya, was missing for a few days. Gulla had expressed doubts about Sugga, a resident of village Kharbari, being the person responsible for his daughter going missing.

As soon as the police team was about to leave the village along with the missing person people started to protest and the police decided to leave the spot when Suga and associates suddenly attacked them.

