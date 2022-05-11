Dhar: Brother kills younger sister suspecting her character

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Amzhera police station in Dhar district apprehend one person in connection with the murder of his younger sister on Wednesday.

ASP Devendra Patidar informed that the accused identified as Radhyeshyam Damore murdered his 16-year-old younger sister Sabina over suspicion on her character.

Deceased Sabeena, a daughter of Kalu Damore and resident of Jalodiya village under Amzhera police station limit was found dead at her residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the door of the house was closed from the inside.

Police who suspected Radheyshyam, detained him for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed that he strangulated his sister to death as he suspected her character.

He added that his family had gone for a marriage function on Monday and Sabina was missing from the venue for about two hours. On her return to the venue, the siblings entered into an argument and thereafter Sabina returned to her place.

Meanwhile, accused Radheyshyam followed her and after reaching their home, he first beat her up and later strangulated her to death. To cover-up his crime, the accused locked the door from inside and came out of the house from the backdoor. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of IPC.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022