Dhar: Rape accused who gave police a slip arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a rape accused who giving cops a lip, had escaped from Dhar district hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The man was trying to flee to Gujarat. Police have also arrested his wife, who helped him to escape.

A team of two police stations conducted a joint operation and apprehend the rape accused Ram Singh from Tirla bypass on Monday morning. He was brought to Kotwali police station and was later before the court, from where he was sent to jail.

District SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that the accused has been arrested and departmental inquiry is on against the negligent policemen.

Tirla police had registered a case against two accused in connection with sexual assault on a 30-year-old woman on August 14, in which Ram Singh was the main accused. On August 16, the two accused were arrested and lodged in the district jail.

On September 15, Ram Singh was brought to the district hospital after he complained of chest and shoulder pain. The accused was admitted on the advice of the doctor. On Saturday around 7.45 am, the accused managed to escape †from the male surgical ward of the hospital. The entire incident of the accused's escape from the hospital was caught on the CCTV camera.

Police swung into action and on getting the information about whereabouts, Kotwali and Tirla police nabbed him while he was planning to leave for Gujarat.

