Dhar: Undertrial rape accused escapes from police custody

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): One under-trial rape accused Ram Singh, a resident of a village that falls under the Tirla police station limit in Dhar district fled from the district hospital on Saturday.

According to information, Ram Singh escaped from police custody at 7.45 am from the district hospital. He was undergoing treatment for a fracture in hand, which he suffered on September 5.

At the time of incident, both police personnel and private security agency guards were present at the district hospital, but the accused managed to dodge security guards conveniently.

Kotwali police informed that a search operation has already been launched and we will arrest him soon. Officials admitted a security loophole in the entire incident.

