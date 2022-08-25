Dhar: Rape accused sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment

Representative

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge Pankaj Singh Maheshwari sentenced 20-year rigorous imprisonment to rape accused Satish Bhil, 23, a resident of Meanspura, Lakkarpeethain Dhar district.

The court found him guilty under Sections 363, 366, 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code and 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, informed, Archana Dangi, media cell in-charge.

Dangi added that the incident happened on April 4, 2019. On the day of incident, the victimís father reported the matter to Naugaon police station that when he along with his wife returned home from work, they did not find their daughter at home.

The daughter was having an affair with Satish. They suspected that Satish might have taken away their girl.

During the court trial, the testimony of witnesses including the victim played a crucial role in the court sentencing of the accused.