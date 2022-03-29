Dhar: Police station in charge feels the heat of Illegal detention over mistaken identity; line attached

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh has line attached Nalchha police station in-charge Jairaj Solanki a day after the Nalchha police illegally detained a person over mistaken identity and beat him black and blue.

SP Singh line attached Sonaki for dereliction of duty and has appointed Rohit Kachawa as the new in-charge of the police station.

Notably, Free Press has raised the issue about how failing to find the accused, police allegedly detained an innocent Sunil Bhil alias Sanju, a resident of Vali village, who shares his name with the accused whom they had gone looking for.

The cops, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, allegedly misbehaved with the victimís wife and shoved her out of the police station. The man was released in the wee hours of Monday following the protest of the villagers over his illegal detention and police atrocity.

As the video of the incident went viral in the area, a departmental inquiry has been ordered and Dhamnod SDOP will look into the case and take stern action against the guilty cops. The villagers who were present during the protest claimed that Sanju's body had injury marks.

