Dhar: One more school teacher suspended for harassment

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After the suspension of a school teacher and principal of Girls Higher Secondary School No 4 at Dhar, one more school teacher Sangeeta Yadav was suspended Sunday late night.

According to information, Yadav was suspended after she harassed a girl after the girl lodged a complaint against school teacher Charanjit Singh Moonga. Yadav also harassed other girls who supported her.

Members of the investigation committee in the matter informed that Yadav pressured girls to do the same work again and again under the pretext of academic activities at the school.

Meanwhile, on Monday the girl complainant recorded her statement before the magistrate.

The girl's maternal uncle said that accused Moonga molested her niece. He also levelled serious accusations against school principal Sunita Vijayvergiya and school teacher Sangeeta Yadav for helping Moonga by covering up his act and harassing the girl complainant.

The complainant girl's family members praised assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen and district collector, Dr Pankaj Jain, for their swift action in the matter. They said that immediate action against guilty persons will encourage other victim girls to come forward and lodge their complaints.

