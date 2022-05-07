Dhar: Offering lift to unknown woman is fraught with danger; 2 accused arrested for blackmailing 7, others on the run

Dhar/Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Offering a lift to an unknown woman could land you in trouble. Police in Amjhera village of Dhar district have apprehended two persons including a woman involved in six cases of blackmailing and extortion.

Amzhera police station-in-charge Kamal Panwar informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Lokesh, 21, son of Prahlad Dayama, a resident of Molana Kesuri in Badnawar tehsil and Maya, 19, daughter of Lokesh Dayama, a resident of Imlipura village in Sardarpur tehsil.

Panwar informed that the duo has confessed to their crime and admitted that so far they have blackmailed seven persons from Dhar, Rajgarh, Mohankheda and other adjoining villages and extorted Rs 1.18 lakh from them. Search for other members involved in the crime is going on.

Panwar informed that one Gajanand Suner, 47, a resident of Patlawadi village lodged a complaint claiming that two persons, including a woman were blackmailing him threatening to publicise his video clip. Panwar said that the complainant claimed that on February 3, when he was moving from Magod village to Amjhera on his motorcycle, a woman asked for a lift from him, as she was ostensibly going to the same village. After a while, they met another person and Gajanand agreed to give a lift to him too as the woman said that she knew the man. But after some time, the culprits forced Gajanand to drive his motorcycle to a closed cement factory near Amjhera where the girl started to seduce him and this was shot on a mobile phone.

When Gajanand objected, he was bashed by four other persons who were hidden there. The accused snatched his mobile phone and the motorcycle and asked him to pay Rs 20,000 if he wanted his mobile and motorcycle back.

Fearing social humiliation, Ganjanand went to Magod village and handed over the money to the girl and returned with his phone and the motorcycle.

But this was not the end of his ordeal, on May 2, the accused again called him and demanded Rs 50,000. However, this time Gajanand lodged a complaint with the local police. Based on the mobile number provided by him the police traced the location of the accused and apprehend them.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:37 PM IST