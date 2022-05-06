Dhar: Coloniser's demand to residents to buy road lands him in trouble

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-needed breather for the residents of Chanakyapuri Colony Sector D in Dhar, the district collector Dr Pankaj Jain ordered an investigation into the damage done by coloniser Narayan Garasiya to the colony road and asked the Dhar municipality to repair it.

Notably, Free Press has prominently raised the grievance of the residents on May 2 and the district collector Dr Jain took taking cognisance of the matter.

Besides, colony administrator Rajaram Baghel submitted a complaint in writing seeking police action against Garasiya.

Earlier, Garasiya, a local Congress leader- turned-coloniser had damaged the road in the colony claiming that he had sold only plots to the buyers, not the road. He asked the residents to buy the road land from him if they wanted to ply their vehicles on the road in the colony.

Following this, the locals had raised their complaint with the district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, who asked them to talk to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Neha Shivhare who in turn asked them to talk with deputy-registrar cooperative society Parmanand Godriya since the matter is related to the district cooperative bank employees.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:26 PM IST