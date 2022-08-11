Dhar: National Lok Adalat on August 13

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of the National Legal Services Authority New Delhi and State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, the National Lok Adalat will be held here in Dhar under the guidance of Principal District Judge and president of District Legal Services Authority Avanindra Kumar Singh, at District Court and in all tehsil Courts.

For this, 12 judicial benches have been constituted at district headquarters and 25 judicial benches in tehsil courts, thus a total of 37 benches have been formed. In which one advocate each along with the presiding officers will also be present as a member.

Sachin Kumar Ghosh, secretary of District Legal Services Authority said that Lok Adalat is an alternative means of settlement of disputes, in which both the parties win because the cases between the parties are settled on the basis of a conciliation agreement.

Due to which there is no bitterness of any kind between the parties the spirit of brotherhood develops in the society. In the National Lok Adalat, a special exemption is being given in the cases of the Electricity Department and in the cases of property tax and water tax by the Municipality. He has requested that maximum cases be resolved through the Lok Adalat.

