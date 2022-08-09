Collector helps differently-abled girl from Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Pankaj Jain offered help to a differently abled little girl hailing from Magajpura, during a public hearing a few days ago.

The four-year-old girl, the daughter of Goupal Das Bairagi has physical abnormalities and has been unable to walk since childhood was injected on August 5 with Botox 100 IU, made available by the district administration, as recommended by the doctors.

She has been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital and doctors have advised injecting Botox 100 IU which costs Rs 20,000. Owing to financial crunches, the family was unable to afford treatment and hence requested the collector for financial help.

Touched by her plight, he promised that the girl wouldn’t have to struggle and directed the health department to provide injections. Due to the unavailability of the injection at the district level, the chief medical and health officer directed the civil surgeon to purchase injections from other sources.

The injection was successfully injected on August 5. People were not only impressed by the collector act but also moved by the thoughtful gesture.

