Dhar: Murder case solved, four held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have solved a murder case of a man who had been killed on April 24 and arrested four persons including the nephew and son-in-law and two contract killers in this connection.

Kotwali police had received information about the murder of a man near Dadla village and found a bloodied body on reaching there. The deceased was identified as Jagdish, a resident of Dhar. Strangulation marks and severe injuries around the head were found on the body. Registering a case, police then launched a hunt to track down the accused.

During the course of the investigation, it came to the fore that the nephew and son-in-law had hired two contract killers to kill the man over an old property dispute. They strangled the man and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The duo had promised Rs 80,000 to the hitmen and paid them Rs 10,000 each as advance for the job. The police then arrested nephew Shubham, son-in-law Makhan and contract killers Aman Jat and Arjun Prajapat. CSP Devendra Dhurve and police station-in-charge Samir Patidar told that the police worked out the case with the help of cyber police and succeeded in nabbing four accused in this regard. Police have also confiscated weapons used in the murder.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:58 PM IST