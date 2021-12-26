Dhar: Municipality sub-engineer and ex-SDM arrested in St Teresa land scam case

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Infamous multimillion St Teresa land scam in Dhar witnessed a new twist on Sunday as Dhar police arrested Dhar municipality sub-engineer Sudhir Thakur and then sub-divisional magistrate CK Gupta and sent them to jail.

Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said a probe revealed the involvement of Gupta and Thakur in the scam.

Thakur is currently posted in Pithampur, while CK Gupta has retired from the services. Local court sent Thakur on two-day police remand, while Gupta has been sent to jail.

With two more arrest on Sunday, so far 17 accused have been arrested in this case. Police are still searching for 14 other accused involved in the scam.

SP Singh told that on Sunday police registering two more cases. Action will be taken against those who gave protection to the fugitive Sudhir Jain, a key conspirator in the case.

Beside, we will also take action against those who are taking multiple SIM from the multipurpose vendors, he added.

