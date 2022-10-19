Dhar: MP Transco uses new RIP bushings in transformer at Kukshi substation

FPNS

KUKSHI/INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has started using state-of-the-art resin-impregnated paper (RIP) bushing technology in its transformers. As a first, the company has used RIP bushings in a 160 MVA transformer at its 220 KV substation at Kukshi.

This bushing is more reliable and effective than traditional OIP (oil-impregnated paper) bushing. The main reason for the failure of the transformers of MP Transco will be controlled by the use of this new bushing.

The capacity of transformers increases with the use of RIP bushing.

OIP bushings absorb moisture, which is a major cause of transformer failure, but this new RIP bushing retains the resin medium, which is longer than the original internal parameters of the bushing.

The use of this new technology reduces the interference caused by the bushing failure of transformers. It also minimises the possibility of sudden failure of transformers.

MP Transco has now started the use of RIP bushings in its 220 kV and 400 kV transformers. The company will later use this technology in 132 kV transformers.

Engineer Khan played key role

MP Transco chief engineer Ajay Shrivastava said that the challenge of replacing the traditional bushing with new technology was accepted by the engineers of the procurement faculty of the company.

Executive engineer Iqbal Khan studied the working of the bushings used in different parts of the world and went through various case papers.

This helped him in generating safe and effective technical data according to which the manufacturer concerned was able to provide bushings of the prescribed standards.

