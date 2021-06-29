Dhar: Mega vaccination drive fails in Sardarpur, 44847 people vaccinated against target of 217000

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The mega vaccination drive held from June 21- 30 has proved to be a failure in Sardarpur tehsil. Against the target of 217000 vaccination, only 44847 people have been inoculated due to non-availability of vaccines.

Out of 10 days, the vaccinations were done for only 6 days and on remaining days, vaccination centres were closed due to lack of vaccines. When the vaccination started from June 21 and the villagers gathered at the centres, it was found that only 100 or 200 vaccines were given to each vaccination centre, which were not adequate.

The villagers returned empty handed, blaming the government arrangements. From Friday, vaccination centres were shut due to non-availability of vaccines.

As the rainy season has arrived, the farmers and labourers have become busy in sowing crops. The farmers and the labourers will stay in fields for the next 15 days and then to bring farmers and labourers of the village to the vaccination centre, will be a challenge for government.

When contacted, Block Medical Officer Sheela Mujalda said target is to vaccinate 217000 people. “44847 people have been vaccinated so far. The remaining 172153 people are yet to be vaccinated. Our team is ready. As soon as the vaccines arrive, we will start vaccination at 24 centres,” she added.