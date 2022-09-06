Dhar: Many irregularities found during raid on manure warehouse

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fertiliser-seed firm in Rajpura village, Amjhera was raided by the joint team of revenue and agricultural department on Monday. The police had got information about black marketing of fertilisers from the "Sirvi Khad Bhandar". After which they reached the spot and investigated its manure warehouse. However, no clue of illegitimate business of fertiliser could be seen but officials found many irregularities in the online-offline records of its sales.

During this, a bill of 380 bags of fertiliser like urea, zinc ted powder and granules kept in the godown was found to be missing. Also, the sales of 1108 bags of mentioned stuff were shown differently in the online stock register. Later, the department prepared a Panchnama and began the process of FIR against the trader.

Notably, collector Dr Pankaj Jain got information about black marketing of fertilisers in Rajpura. Then at 11:30 pm he informed regional SDM Rahul Chauhan through a message and within half an hour he reached the spot with his team. The doors of the firm were locked when they visited for a raid. After which, relatives of the owner Lokesh Hammad arrived with the keys as Hammad was out of station. In this regard, the agricultural department started proceedings of FIR under the sections 4/5/8 of the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985 and sections 3-7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

