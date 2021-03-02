Dhar: Mahapanchayat of farmers in Digthan on March 4, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh to attend it

Dhar (Madhya Praqdesh): Mahapanchayat of farmer leaders and farmer organisations will be held in Digthan on March 4 in Dhar district at 3 pm to discuss the three farm laws and the problems of farmers. Rajya Sabha MP and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh will be present on the occasion.

Farmer leaders of the state and those of other states will address the gathering. The main speaker will be Sardar Gurnam Singh Chandhuni, the farmers’ union leader of Haryana, who has been struggling for their welfare for past 30 years.

The Mahapanchayat will be apolitical. No banners, posters of any political party will be displayed nor slogans will be raised. Tractor trolley will serve as a stage from where the leaders will address the gathering, rest of leaders will sit on the ground with other farmers. Farmers will come to mahapanchayat on their own vehicles carrying the national flag.

The farmers will bring meals for two more farmers apart from their own. After the mahapanchayat, the farmers will stay at residence of farmer leader Babu Patel in Ranipura. Next day, the group will leave for mahapanchayat to be held in Barnagar, Ujjain.