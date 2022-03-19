Dhar: LPG blast kills toddler

Dhar (Madhya Prdaesh): A two-year-old child succumbed to burns after an LPG blast occurred inside a house at Gothada village under Tirla police station limit in Dhar district on Saturday, police said.

Tirla police told that the deceased identified as Arvind, son of Shobharam suffered more than 70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital by family members. The child died during treatment. The blast was so severe that the entire house has been reduced to ashes.

Villagers informed that they rushed to the spot on hearing the loud noise of the blast from Shobharam's house and tried to take Arvind to safety. They called the fire-brigade and the rescue team and in the meantime, attempted to douse the fire, themselves.

Family members informed that the blast occurred when a meal was being prepared and Arvind was playing there.

Dhar District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 to the deceasedís kin.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State cyber police arrest two Nigerians who duped job seeker of Rs 60 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:08 PM IST