Dhar: Home, shop gutted in fire in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Grocery items kept in a shop were gutted in a fire in Karondiya village near Gandwani on Tuesday.

The house cum shop, of one Rahul Tanwar suddenly caught fire. Neighbourers gathered near the spot on witnessing smoke, but they were frightened as the gas cylinder exploded suddenly.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot from the Jirabad post. They called in the fire brigade but everything was destroyed by the time the fire brigade arrived.

Rahul Tanwar said that his whole house has been reduced to rubble, “Now our family has become roofless, worse we have nowhere to take shelter during the rains. It will become difficult for us to sustain ourselves as all our belongings have been reduced to ashes.”