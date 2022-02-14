Dhar: Fortnight-long intensive nutrition programme begins today

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fortnight-long intensive nutrition programme is to be organised under Mukhya Mantri Bal Arogya Samvardhan Yojana in rural and urban areas of the district from February 15 to February 28, 2022.

Women and child development department would organise the programme under the direction of collector Pankaj Jain. Anganwadi workers would be conducting door-to-door survey to examine the nutrition being given to children up to the age of six years. District programme officer Subhash Jain said that the main objective of the campaign was to spread awareness among family and community members about the importance of healthy nutrition among children, to access current nutrition level in town and save children from malnutrition. He further said that any child found malnourished during the campaign would be provided with healthy nutritious food. The officers concerned were issued necessary directions for successful implementation of the programme, he added.

Physical examination of children would be completed at Anganwadi centre in the first week of the fortnight between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Door-to-door examination would be taken up after 1:00pm for the remaining days of the campaign. The survey would ensure that no child in the area was left.

The supervisor would review the data collected each day. On the other hand, the sector supervisor would prepare a monitoring tour route chart every day for each village and urban ward. It would be mandatory for sector supervisor to visit Anganwadi centres with more population and in remote areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:31 PM IST