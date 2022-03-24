Dhar: Farmers can book procurement centres, slots on e-portal

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain has instructed all the sub-divisional officers of the revenue department, deputy commissioner co-operative and chief executive officer, district co-operative central bank limited regarding slot booking of registered farmers for procurement of wheat on support price in the year 2022-23.

Ending the wait for an SMS to sell wheat, the farmer will be able to select the procurement centre for selling their produce and the date of sale of the produce on the e-procurement portal itself.

Collector Dr Jain has instructed these officers that the weighing capacity of wheat at each procurement centre should be determined on the portal, according to which the calculation has been done at the rate of 250 quintals per day.

At each procurement centre, four weighing balances should be installed at each procurement centre for the minimum weight of one thousand quintals per day and according to the arrival of wheat at the procurement centre, the number of weighing platforms should be increased. Which can be entered on the portal at that time.

Slot booking can be done by the farmer from March 23 on the website www.mpeuparjan.nic.in. The information of this link will be sent to the farmer's mobile through SMS.

Slot booking can be done by the registered, verified farmer on the e-procurement port from their mobile, MP online, CSC, Gram Panchayat, Public Service Center, Internet Cafe, Procurement Center.

For slot booking, OTP will be sent on the registered mobile on the e-procurement portal of the farmer, which will have to be entered on the portal. Slot booking can be done in two shifts (9 am to 1 am and 2 pm to 6 pm) to sell their produce, of which, one can be selected.

The work of procurement will be done from Monday to Friday and slot booking for the sale of produce can be done in the same period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:03 PM IST