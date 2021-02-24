Dhar: Excise department team seizes illicit liquor, material worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Under the campaign being run in district against illicit liquor, the district excise team on Tuesday raided few places in Amjhera, Rajpura and Mawdipura and seized 6,600 kilograms of mahua lahan and 260 litres hand made liquor along with materials used in preparing liquor. The materials seized are worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

Assistant district excise officer Basanti Bhuria and the excise team played a key role during the raid. However, the raid has raised eyebrows as many residents believe that excise department, is only interested in taking action against manufacturers of country liquor and not catching large sharks. “There is little action or no action against those who sell illicit country liquor and Indian made foreign liquor,” a local said wishing anonymity.