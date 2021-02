Indore: A team of the excise department seized 59.04 litre of liquor worth Rs 27,550 on Tuesday.

Assitant Commissioner (Excise) Raj Narayana Soni said a team led by SI (Excise) Mira Singh stopped a car near Bhagirathpura area. The excise department team inspected the car and seized the consignment.

The team seized the liquor and arrested Kunal Ajmeria, Sindhi Colony Resident. He was booked under the relevant sections of Excise Acts.