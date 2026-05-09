Dhar District Congress Committee President Criticizes FIRs Against Agitating Farmers | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Congress Committee president Swatantra Joshi, in a viral video, criticised the state government over the filing of FIRs against Congress leaders, party workers and farmers who participated in a protest at Khalghat on Thursday.

The protest was organised by the Congress party against alleged delays in wheat procurement at government procurement centres. According to Joshi, farmers have been waiting in queues for two to three days under extreme heat, but their produce has not been purchased.

Congress MLAs, party workers, and farmers staged a peaceful agitation to demand timely procurement and resolution of farmers’ grievances. Joshi stated that thousands of Congress workers and farmers participated in the protest.

He alleged that the BJP government reacted by registering FIRs against Congress MLAs, former ministers, party leaders and farmers involved in the demonstration.

Joshi said that if FIRs were necessary, action should instead be taken against officials responsible for irregularities at procurement centres, delays in slot booking and negligence in weighing wheat at procurement centres and mandis.

He further said that Congress leaders and farmers would not be intimidated by the FIRs and warned that the party would launch another agitation if the issues remained unresolved.