Additional Chief Secretary Inspects Procurement Centres, Jal Jeevan Mission Progress In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary Anupam Rajan inspected wheat procurement centres and Jal Jeevan Mission works during his visit to Dhar district on Thursday.

He reviewed arrangements at the Baksana and Lebad procurement centres and inspected ongoing drinking water projects at Sejavaya and Lebad.

Rajan, who also serves as the in-charge Additional Chief Secretary of the Indore Division, directed officials to strengthen procurement systems under the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

Wheat procurement is underway at 73 centres across the district. He instructed officials to ensure that all electronic weighing machines remain functional to avoid delays for farmers.

He also stressed strict adherence to FAQ (Fair Average Quality) standards during procurement. He directed authorities to ensure adequate availability of gunny bags and tarpaulins, along with timely lifting and transportation of procured wheat. Rajan also instructed officials to provide shaded seating areas and clean drinking water facilities for farmers at procurement sites.

During the inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission works, he physically verified pipeline and water supply infrastructure at Sejavaya and Lebad. He interacted with beneficiaries to assess the quality and regularity of the drinking water supply.

Rajan urged villagers to pay water charges on time to support maintenance of the scheme. He instructed officials to ensure that every household receives clean drinking water and to complete pipeline extension works within fixed timelines without compromising quality.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, CEO Abhishek Chaudhary and senior departmental officers accompanied the inspection along with local villagers.