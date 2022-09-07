MP: Dhar police approach WhatsApp HQ seeking info about suspicious ISD numbers

Photo: Pexels

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police approached California-based WhatsApp headquarters seeking information about 24 suspicious ISD (or International Subscriber Dialling) numbers after one nurse has lodged a complaint about getting obscene messages from different ISD numbers.

Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said that the complainant, a 28-year-old woman in her complaint to police said that she is getting obscene messages on her WhatsApp from different numbers. During the preliminary investigation, the cyber team found that these are all ISD numbers and to get more details about the numbers and other information, the police contacted the Head Office of WhatsApp, after a discussion with the companyís country representatives. Now the information of some numbers is being sought by giving a formal notice including who is operating these numbers and locations so that it will help in an investigation, Patidar said.

Earlier, a nurse posted in Dhar hospital lodged a complaint in which she informed that in 2018 during her posting to Dhar she was in contact with one Jai and they become good friends.

However, after some time, Jai got married to some other girl, while the complainant also married.

After a few days, when the girl returned for a job in Dhar, Jai once again contacted her and called her for a meeting. He took her to Mandu Road, where he assaulted her.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the complainant started getting calls and messages on her number including some obscene messages.

Initially, the complainant thought that Jai could be sending these messages and she started blocking these numbers. But she kept on getting these messages from different numbers. Upset with this, she lodged a complaint.

However, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the numbers were not Jai's, but ISD numbers. Even after police blocked Jaiís mobile number, she was getting messages. After this, Kotwali police took Cyber cell help, who subsequently contacted WhatsApp headquarters in California.